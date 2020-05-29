Holland crash leaves 2 pedestrians seriously injured

The crash happened around 5:20 p.m. on West 24th Street at Michigan Avenue.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Two pedestrians have been hospitalized and seriously injured following a car crash in Holland Thursday evening.

The crash happened around 5:20 p.m. on West 24th Street at Michigan Avenue.

Aero Med air lifted one pedestrian to the hospital, the other was taken by ambulance, both with serious injuries.

The police have not released anymore on their conditions.

This is an ongoing investigation, please check back for updates.

