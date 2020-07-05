CALEDONIA, Mich. — Two people were taken to the hospital after a fire at a Caledonia home early Thursday morning.

According to the Caledonia Fire Chief Scott Siler, the fire was reported around 5:45 a.m.

Siler said the fire appears to have started on the front porch. There were three people inside the home, located at 513 Kinsey St., and all of them were able to get out safely.

Two of the occupants were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation, Siler told 13 ON YOUR SIDE.

It's not yet clear what started the fire, however crews will continue to investigate.

