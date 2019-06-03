Police in West Michigan say that two people have lost their lives after crashes on two different freeways on Tuesday.

The first crash took place around 7:30 a.m. on northbound US-131 in Allegan County. 65-year-old Evert-Jan Ohler from Kalamazoo was killed when he didn’t see traffic stopped in front of him and hit the back of a school bus.

A student on the bus was also hurt, but their injuries are reported to be minor.

The second fatal crash happened around 9:05 a.m. on westbound I-94 in Van Buren County by mile marker 66 near Mattawan.

About 30 vehicles, including passenger vehicles and semi-trucks, were involved in a pile-up. One driver, an 89-year-old from Kalamazoo County, died from injuries they received in the crash.

Police say that the second crash is still under investigation. The identity of the man who died has not yet been released.

