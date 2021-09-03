x
2 seriously injured after motorcycle crash in Wright Twp.

A 59-year-old Grand Rapids man and a 52-year-old Grand Rapids woman sustained serious injuries.
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Two people sustained serious injuries after a motorcycle crash in Ottawa County Friday night.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened just after 8 p.m. on 8th Avenue at Hayes Street in Wright Township. 

Investigation at the scene showed a 2015 Harley Davidson traveling southbound on 8th Avenue, approaching Hayes Street, lost control, going off the roadway and into the ditch.

Both a 59-year-old Grand Rapids man and a 52-year-old Grand Rapids woman sustained serious injuries. They were both transported to Butterworth by LIFE EMS. 

Police say both were wearing helmets at the time of the crash.

