2 seriously injured after motorcycle crash in Wright Twp.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Two people sustained serious injuries after a motorcycle crash in Ottawa County Friday night.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened just after 8 p.m. on 8th Avenue at Hayes Street in Wright Township.

Investigation at the scene showed a 2015 Harley Davidson traveling southbound on 8th Avenue, approaching Hayes Street, lost control, going off the roadway and into the ditch.

Both a 59-year-old Grand Rapids man and a 52-year-old Grand Rapids woman sustained serious injuries. They were both transported to Butterworth by LIFE EMS.

Police say both were wearing helmets at the time of the crash.

