2 seriously injured in head-on collision in Plainfield Township

One driver sustained significant facial injuries and the other driver has severe leg injuries. The injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening, police say.

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people were seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Plainfield Township Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the crash occurred on 10 Mile Road and Herrington Avenue around 4 p.m. Preliminary investigation shows that the at-fault driver crossed the center line and collided head-on with another vehicle.

One driver sustained significant facial injuries and the other driver has severe leg injuries. Police say one person had to be extricated by the Plainfield Fire Department. Injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, according to police.

This is an ongoing investigation.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.