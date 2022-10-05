2 seriously injured after crash in Jamestown Twp.

A 73-year-old woman and 75-year-old man, both from Hudsonville, are hospitalized with serious injuries after a car failed to yield at a stop sign, causing a crash.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Two people are seriously injured after a crash in Jamestown Township, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says.

The crash happened at 32nd Avenue and Greenly Street around 5:25 p.m.

Police say a 20-year-old Holland woman was driving eastbound on Greenly and stopped at a stop sign at 32nd when she failed to yield for a southbound Ford Explorer, causing a collision.

The Ford's passengers, a 73-year-old woman from Hudsonville and 75-year-old man from Hudsonville, were sent in an ambulance to St. Mary Hospital in serious condition.

The 20-year-old and her passenger were treated on the scene for minor injuries.

The crash is still under investigation by the Sheriff's Office.

