2 seriously injured in South Haven house explosion

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Two people were seriously injured in a house explosion in South Haven Tuesday evening.
Police say the explosion happened around 5:57 p.m. in the 70th block of 2nd Avenue. The one-story house was "disintegrated" in the explosion, police say, and the explosion could be heard from two miles away.
Neighbors helped rescue the two occupants, a male and a female, who were transported to Bronson-South Hospital, according to police. One occupant was flown by helicopter to a South Bend hospital.
The cause of the explosion remains under investigation and a state Fire Marshal has been requested.
Related video:
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.