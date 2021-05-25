x
2 seriously injured in South Haven house explosion

The one-story house was "disintegrated" in the explosion, police say, and the explosion could be heard from two miles away.
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Two people were seriously injured in a house explosion in South Haven Tuesday evening.

Police say the explosion happened around 5:57 p.m. in the 70th block of 2nd Avenue. The one-story house was "disintegrated" in the explosion, police say, and the explosion could be heard from two miles away.

Neighbors helped rescue the two occupants, a male and a female, who were transported to Bronson-South Hospital, according to police. One occupant was flown by helicopter to a South Bend hospital.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation and a state Fire Marshal has been requested.

