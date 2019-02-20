KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The closest neighbor says he heard two shots about 20 minutes apart coming from two separate locations. Soon after the bodies of a woman and her 3 children were found in a driveway along 19 Mile Road in Solon Township near Cedar Springs.

“I heard two shots,” confirms Dan Piotrowski. “I am right in the middle of the two places.”

The first gunshot Piotrowski heard corresponds with the location across from his farm where detectives believe the three small children were shot. The second matches the location next door, where less than half an hour later their mother also died of a gunshot wound. Two shots. Four deaths.

“I told the cops I thought somebody was poaching,” says Piotrowski. “There is so much shooting in this area you get used to it.”

The two locations where shots were fired are connected. Aubrianne Moore, 28, died at crime scene #1, the home of Steven Rau, her boyfriend and father of her 2-year-old daughter. Crime scene #2, where it appears the children were shot, is the former home of Steven Rau's grandmother, vacant since she moved to a nursing home.

Police say they cannot reach any final conclusions about what happened or even positively identify the four people who died until an autopsy is completed.

Investigators say they strongly suspect murder-suicide.

“Murder suicide is obviously one of the very leading things we are considering,” says Kent County Sheriff Michelle LaJoye-Young, “but it is really important we look at all possibilities.”

“I have no idea how somebody could do that,” says Piotrowski. “Especially to kids. I really can’t understand.

