2 teens seriously injured in Barry County crash

BARRY COUNTY, Mich. — Two teenagers are being treated at an area hospital after crashing their car into a tree early Wednesday morning.

Michigan State Police say an 18-year-old Freeport boy and his 16-year-old passenger were headed south on Bender Road around 7 a.m. when the vehicle left the roadway, crashing into a tree.

Both teens were taken by ambulance to Helen DeVos Children's Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information on the crash should contact Michigan State Police Wayland Post at 269-792-2213.

