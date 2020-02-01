Two 16-year-old teens, a male and female, were swept off of the pier at Holland State Park, around one o'clock in the morning.

Ottawa County Dispatch confirms the boy has been rescued, but the girl is still missing.

The Coast Guard, Park Township Fire and Zeeland Township drones are on scene, as well as a helicopter flying northward.

Waves are five to ten feet high and moving north, which is making the search process difficult.

13 ON YOUR SIDE crews are on the way and we will continue to update this story.

