2 women killed in hit-and-run crash

The victims were a 29-year-old woman from Whitaker and a 25-year-old woman from Ypsilanti.

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. — State Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who killed two women pedestrians in southeastern Michigan.

The crash occurred about 4 p.m. Friday in London Township, about 10 miles south of Ann Arbor.

State Police posted on Twitter that the victims were a 29-year-old woman from Whitaker and a 25-year-old woman from Ypsilanti.

Their names haven't been released.

Troopers closed down the area for several hours. The vehicle involved is missing all or part of its front bumper.

More on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.