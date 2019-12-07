SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Two women were rescued from Lake Michigan Thursday after their two-person kayak capsized.

The women were from out-of-state and ages 18 and 19. They were not wearing life jackets and in a yellow flag area at the South beach. The beach had waves building up to three or four feet tall the South Haven Area Emergency Services said.

One of the two women suffered abrasions, but did not require medical attention.

Authorities said a homeowner saw the two in distress about 200 yards off-shore and called 911. The women were found about half-a-mile south where waves were pushing them against rocks.

