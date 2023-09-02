2-year-old dead after being struck by trailer Friday

After arriving on scene, troopers found the 2-year-old boy. The child, who lived at the residence, was unresponsive.

CASS COUNTY, Mich. — Friday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Niles Post responded to a call about a small child who had been hit by a trailer.

The incident occurred in the 13000 block of Carter Lake Rd. in Porter Twp.

Once they arrived on scene, troopers found the 2-year-old boy. The child, who lived at the residence, was unresponsive.

MSP said lifesaving measures were attempted but were unsuccessful. The child was pronounced dead at the scene.

Initial investigations by MSP indicated that a 57-year-old relative of the boy who also resides at the residence was getting ready to move a utility trailer using a pickup truck across the property. MSP said the evidence showed the child may have wandered into the space between the truck and the trailer just before it was moved.

MSP did not have any further information to share at the time this article was written.

