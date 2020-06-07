2-year-old drowns in Ionia swimming pool

The child was pronounced dead at the hospital.

IONIA, Mich. — A two-year child died after being found unresponsive in a swimming pool in Ionia.

The Ionia County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a house on E. Washington Street near 4th Street around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday. When police and first responders arrived to the scene, they immediately started live saving actions to revive the child.

The 2-year-old was then transported to Sparrow Hospital, but lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful. The child was pronounced dead.

The sheriff's office is still investigating the incident and working with Michigan Child Protective Services. However, police said there is no indication of foul play at this time.

