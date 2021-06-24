20 Monroe Live changes name to GLC Live at 20 Monroe

Gun Lake Casino (GLC) is the new name-in-title sponsor.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A popular music venue in downtown Grand Rapids has a new name.

The venue formally known as 20 Monroe Live is now GLC Live at 20 Monroe. Live Nation, the company that owns and operates the venue, announced the change today, stating that Gun Lake Casino (GLC) is the new name-in-title sponsor.

“Live Nation is excited to continue its commitment to bringing the very best in entertainment to fans in West Michigan. Our partnership with Gun Lake Casino is an excellent representation of two organizations who strive to provide amazing memory-making experiences to their patrons,” said Sue Barsoum, general manager for GLC Live at 20 Monroe.

Live entertainment is set to return to GLC Live at 20 Monroe in August. Below is a list of currently announced performers:

Aug. 14 – Dermot Kennedy

Aug. 26 – Joe Russo’s Almost Dead

Sept. 25 – Beartooth

Oct. 2 – Cat & Nat

Oct. 9 – Parker McCollum

Oct. 15 – Ron White

Oct. 16 – Black Pumas

Oct. 22 – Kip Moore

Oct. 23 – All Time Low

Oct. 27 – In This Moment & Black Veil Brides

Nov. 4 – Bleachers

Nov. 5 – Todd Rundgren

Nov. 7 – TECH N9NE

Dec. 15 – Trey Kennedy

Jan. 13 – Ashley McBryde

April 28 - Kaleo

“Gun Lake Casino is thrilled to announce the long-awaited return of live entertainment in West Michigan. Our recent alliance with Live Nation was founded on our collective mission – to provide an unsurpassed entertainment experience for our guests,” said Sal Semola, president and chief operating officer for Gun Lake Casino.

“Our community has been patiently waiting for concerts, comedy shows and other performances to return to their daily lives. We are excited to share that our iconic brands have teamed up with a long-term partnership to reintroduce top-tier acts at this premier venue, GLC Live at 20 Monroe.”

