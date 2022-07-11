20-year-old hospitalized after water rescue in Ottawa Co.

Police believe six friends were on a boat in Lake Macatawa when the 20-year-old entered the water and was unable to swim.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A man was hospitalized after a water rescue in Lake Macatawa, says the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

Officers were dispatched to an area of Ottawa Beach Road and Black Lake Avenue in Park Township after hearing of a person drowning around 12:43 p.m.

Multiple units came to the scene, but could not find anyone in need of assistance.

Around 27 minutes later, a witness called dispatch and said a 20-year-old man was safely removed from the water and was being treated.

Police believe six friends were on a boat in Lake Macatawa when the 20-year-old entered the water and was unable to swim.

Other passengers were able to pull the man from the water and drove the boat back to the Dutton Park boat launch. The group drove him to a local hospital where he is in stable condition.

Conditions were rough along the lakeshore Monday due to a storm. Officials say there were rough waves and currents, causing Grand Haven State Park beach's water access to close.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.