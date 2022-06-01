x
20-year-old seriously injured after motorcycle crash

The young man was driving in a group of motorcycles when he lost control of his bike. The Sheriff's Office believes speed was a factor in the crash.
Credit: WZZM

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A young man is seriously injured after a motorcycle crash in Chester Township, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says.

Around 7 p.m., deputies responded to the scene at 32nd Avenue north of Gooding. 

Police believe a 20-year-old man from Coopersville was headed north on 32nd Avenue on a 2015 Kawasaki with a group of other motorcyclists when he lost control of his bike and crashed. 

He sustained serious injuries and was transported a nearby hospital, police say. 

The Sheriff's Office believes speed was a factor in the crash, but it remains under investigation.

    

