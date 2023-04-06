Man found after going missing from adult foster home in Ottawa Co.

Terry Sims has been found.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — UPDATE (6/4/2023 @ 4:15 p.m.): Terry Sims has been found safe.

Original Story (6/4/2023 @ 12:20 p.m.): A man is missing from his adult foster home in Ottawa County, the Sheriff's Office says.

Terry Sims, 20, left the backyard of the home in the area of 164th Avenue and New Holland Street in Port Sheldon Township around 7:45 p.m. Saturday. He went in an unknown direction.

He was later seen on the South Pier in Grand Haven around 9:30 Sunday morning.

He was wearing plaid shorts, black shoes and a light colored t-shirt. He is a Black male with short black hair who weighs 120 to 125 lbs.

The Sheriff's Office and the Port Sheldon Township Fire Department are searching for Terry. If you have any information, you're asked to call 911 or 1-800-249-0911.

