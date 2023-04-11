x
20-year-old seriously hurt in Kalamazoo shooting

Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — A person is seriously hurt after a shooting in Kalamazoo, the Public Safety Department says.

The shooting happened in the 600 block of Oak Street around 8:27 Tuesday night.

Officers found the victim at the scene when they arrived. They used lifesaving measures and transported them to the hospital for treatment.

The person is listed is serious condition.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at (269) 488-8911 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.

    

