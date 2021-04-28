20-year-old woman shot in the leg in Wyoming

Investigators are on scene but are not getting much cooperation from the victim or witnesses.

WYOMING, Mich — Officers with the Wyoming Department of Public Safety are investigating after an early-morning shooting left one injured.

The incident happened in the 3200 block of Buchanan Avenue SW at around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday. Upon arrival, officers found a 20-year-old woman with a non-life-threatening gun shot wound to the leg. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

According to a release from the Public Safety Department, investigators are on scene but are not getting much cooperation from the victim or witnesses.

Preliminary investigation indicates that there was an argument prior to the shooting and that the victim was shot in the front yard of the home. Police believe the victim and suspect know each other. While there are no suspects in custody at this time, police said there doesn’t appear to be any danger or threat to the public.

Investigation into the case is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Wyoming Department of Public Safety at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

