GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — “Move your feet before you eat!” That’s exactly what more than 4,000 people did in downtown Grand Rapids Thursday morning as they took part in the annual Grand Rapids Turkey Trot.

The Turkey Trot consists of either a 5K run/walk or a 1K Kids’ Mini-Trot, both of which start outside and finish inside the Van Andel Arena. This was the 27th year for the Turkey Trot and 2019 saw an increase in participation with 4,039 runners and walkers taking part.

Proceeds benefit GRPS afterschool athletics and approximately 6,000 students in grades K through 12 who otherwise would have to pay significant amounts to take part in those activities.

PREVIOUS: Turkey Trot back for 27th year; raises funds for GRPS athletics

“We are extremely thrilled with the turnout this year and want to thank everyone who joined us downtown,” said Kurt Johnson, GRPS Executive Director of K-12 Athletics. “Even though this is the 27th year for the race, it’s still a thrill every year to see the wonderful support from the community and for our students.”

“It’s always great to see so many families all around West Michigan got their holiday off to a healthy start,” said Jessica Iloff, Manager of Community Responsibility at Blue Care Network. “Whether it’s a 5K run or walk or after school sports, taking part in physical activity is a key part of a healthy lifestyle.”

Provided

The Turkey Trot serves as the primary fundraiser for GRPS Athletics and in 2018 more than $80,000 was raised. This year’s totals are still being put together and thanks to the increased turnout and record number of sponsors, organizers expect another great year.

Full race results can be found at http://bit.ly/2rvvWUy.

RELATED VIDEO:

MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.