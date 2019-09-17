GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — They say everyone counts.

That's why west Michigan's political, community and religious leaders are working to make sure everyone participates in the census next year. In a growing city like Grand Rapids, they say an accurate census can lead to new programs, good jobs and higher quality of life.

“Funding that is received by hospitals, schools, community development block grants, crime prevention, we just got recent funding from FEMA,” lists Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalyn Bliss. “Those federal funds take into account census data.”

Before the census starts next spring, the Complete Count Committee is developing strategies they hope will convince individuals suspicious or afraid of the government and Immigration Customs and Enforcement (ICE) to participate.

“Certain people who have a fear of the government, given the national conversation around citizenship,” explains Grand Rapids City Manager Mark Washington.

“I think they are afraid for a lot of reasons,” adds community leader Emily Aleman-McAlpine. “There has been a lot of fear put into the community about immigration. It is important for people to know when they give their information it won’t be used against them. They need to be counted by people they trust.”

The government is hiring hundreds of enumerators — the individuals who will go into neighborhoods counting residents who have not filled out census forms online — on the phone or by mail. The jobs pay at least $14 per hour. People can apply at 2020census.gov.

