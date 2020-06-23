2020 Grand Rapids Pride Festival canceled for the first time since 1988

This is the first time since 1988 that Grand Rapids will not be host to a Pride festival.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Pride Center (GRPC) announced Tuesday that the 2020 Grand Rapids Price Festival would be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is the first time since 1988 that Grand Rapids will not be host to a Pride festival.

“Our LGBTQ+ community and Grand Rapids as a whole are of the utmost importance to us,” Thomas Pierce, Executive Director of the Grand Rapids Pride Center, said in a statement released Tuesday morning. “Pride Festival drew over 12,000 attendees in 2019; holding a large event at this time was a risk we were not willing to take.”

The Grand Rapids Pride Festival is GRPC’s largest fundraising event and provides money to operate youth programs, health screenings, the Therapy Assistance Program, support groups, and much more.

“Grand Rapids Pride Center relies on the over $100,000 raised at the GR Pride Festival to serve the LGBTQ+ community,” Tommy Allen, Interim Board Chair, said. “With the loss of these dollars, the future is unknown for the Grand Rapids Pride Center and its programs. However, we do find hope in knowing that our center has always been sustained through the decades via individual gifts from our queer community and supporters/friends.”

June marks the 50th Anniversary of Pride Month.

Despite the festival's cancellation, there are still multiple ways businesses, the community and individuals can support the Grand Rapids Pride Center:

Direct donations can be made at grpride.org/donate.

Flags are also available for purchase at grpride.org/shop with proceeds supporting the Center.

Join the Pride Giving Circle and show your commitment to the LGBTQ+ community and the work the Center is doing at grpride.org/give.

Volunteer opportunities are also available, though these are limited at this time due to COVID-19.

Businesses and organizations in the Grand Rapids community can show they are allies by becoming sponsors. For more information, reach out to thomas.pierce@grpride.org.

Businesses and organizations can also contact GRPC for tailored LGBTQ+ inclusivity training. For more information, reach out to thomas.pierce@grpride.org.

GRPC said it is eagerly looking forward to the 2021 Pride Festival. Since Grand Rapids Pride Festival is historically held on the third Sunday in June, at this time the team is planning to host the next Pride Festival on Saturday, June 19, 2021. To learn more about the next Pride Festival, visit www.grpride.org.

RELATED VIDEO:





MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.