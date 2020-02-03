GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss will deliver her fifth State of the City address Tuesday, March 3.

This is the first address of her second term as mayor.

The event is invitation only, but for community members hoping to hear what Bliss has to say, there will be a live feed of the address on her Facebook page starting at 6:15 p.m.

Last year, Bliss talked about affordable housing, the city's economy and unemployment rate, as well as the the 2020 census. She also talked about investing in education -- to help fix issues of "economic disparity" in the community.

