2020 Jay and Betty Van Andel Legacy Awards Gala recipients announced

Each award is given to someone who is committed to bettering their community and the greater West Michigan region.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Each year, West Michigan community leaders are honored at the Jay and Betty Van Andel Legacy Awards Gala. This year, a virtual format will have the event looking a little different than usual, but the honors will remain the same.

The event is taking place Thursday, Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. However, the Grand Rapids Public Museum has already announced who in the community will be honored.

Awards include the Jay and Betty Van Andel Lifetime Achievement Award, the Dave and Carol Van Andel Leadership Award, and “The Casey” Award. Each one is given to someone who is committed to bettering their community and the greater West Michigan region.

Below is a list of this year’s winners:

The Jay and Betty Van Andel Achievement Award: Dan and Lou Ann Geydou

Dan and Lou Ann Geydou The Dave and Carol Van Andel Leadership Award: George Bayard

George Bayard “The Casey” Award: Robert Boorman, Craig Bradley, Josh Freeney, Ward Makielski

Along with presenting awards, GRPM will share some of its accomplishments from the year and host an online auction. Auction items include dinner cruise tickets, hotel packages, salon packages, and more. The auction will open Nov. 1 and close at 9 p.m. Nov. 5.

Additionally, meals from one of GRPM’s exclusive caterers can be purchased for pick up the afternoon of the event. To RSVP, purchase a meal, or find out more about the awards gala, click here.

