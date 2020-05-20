2020 Meijer LPGA Classic canceled

The 2021 Meijer LPGA Classic will be held June 7-13.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meijer has announced the cancellation of the 2020 Meijer LPGA Classic.

Meijer tentatively rescheduled the June tournament for Oct. 1-4 at Blythefield Country Club before making the final decision to cancel.

The cancellation will allow for the ShopRite LPGA Classic, originally scheduled for May, to move forward in October.

“Meijer is committed to supporting our communities and the seventh Meijer LPGA Classic will be no exception once the time is right,” Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes said. “We know this event is an annual tradition for many families here in West Michigan, and while we are disappointed that this summer will feel different without it, we plan to continue supporting the community through this tournament in years to come.”

Meijer has also extended its relationship with the LPGA beyond 2021 with details to follow in the future.

