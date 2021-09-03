2021 Grand Rapids Santa Parade canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

COVID-19 worries also canceled the parade in 2020.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Friday, the Grand Rapids Junior Chamber announced the 2021 Santa Parade has been canceled this year due to COVID-19 concerns.

The official parade website says to stay tuned on social media for information regarding the 2022 parade.

COVID-19 concerns also canceled the parade in 2020.

