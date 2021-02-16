Mayor Rosalynn Bliss to deliver 6th State of the City address Tuesday

She will give the address from the Listening Room at Studio Park in downtown Grand Rapids.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss will deliver her sixth State of the City address Tuesday, Feb. 16 from the Listening Room at Studio Park.

The annual speech gives an overview of the city's accomplishments from the previous year and explains the goals for the upcoming year.

Kent County Chair Mandy Bolder will provide opening comments. City Manager Mark Washington will deliver closing comments.

The State of the City is happening at noon. It will be livestreamed on the city's YouTube and Facebook, as well as 13 ON YOUR SIDE's website and Facebook.

Bliss previously laid out her priorities for 2021, which included addressing the city's uptick in violence and getting federal support for eviction protection. She may also address an expected loss in city income tax revenue -- due to more people working from home and not community into the city. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's budget proposal would provide an additional $70 million dollars to two-dozen cities that collect income tax and were hurt by the pandemic, which includes Grand Rapids.

Last year, Bliss focused on Grand Rapids being "home." She emphasized the importance of affordable housing so that more city resident's could become homeowners, as well as protecting children living in older homes from lead poisoning.

Bliss also focused on the city's goals toward equity, combating homelessness, and sustainability last year. In the 2021 State of the City address, she is expected to touch on whether or not these goals were accomplished.

