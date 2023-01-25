x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

How to watch Michigan's 2023 State of the State Address

You can watch the 2023 State of the State Address on 13onyourside.com/watch, on our YouTube channel, or on 13+ available for download on Roku or FireTV.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this photo Sept. 16, 2020 file photo, provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Whitmer addresses the state during a speech in Lansing, Mich. Jury selection begins Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in the trial of four men who are accused of conspiring to snatch Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in a stunning scheme to retaliate against her stay-home policies and other COVID-19 restrictions during the early months of the pandemic. (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP, File)

LANSING, Mich. — Wednesday evening, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will give her fifth State of the State Address.

She'll speak in front of a joint session at the state legislature in the House Chambers. 

Whitmer has hinted at some main points in her speech, from cost-cutting measures for Michiganders, expanding opportunities and protecting fundamental rights. 

Whitmer confirmed to reporters that gun violence will be one of the issues she will address, alongside broader economic concerns.

She also is expected to unveil a plan for state-provided prekindergarten education for all 4-year-olds

Many of these plans could come to fruition as Democrats are in full control of state government for the first time since the 1980s. 

Here are the details you need to know to watch her speech: 

WHEN: 

Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 7 p.m.

WHO: 

  • Governor Gretchen Whitmer 
  • Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II 
  • Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks 
  • Speaker of the House Joe Tate 
  • Senate Minority Leader Aric Nesbitt 
  • House Republican Leader Matt Hall 
  • Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle

WHERE: 

Michigan Capitol Building 

HOW TO WATCH: 

RELATED: Whitmer expected to unveil pre-K for all 4-year-olds proposal

You can watch the 2023 State of the State Address on 13onyourside.com/watch, on our YouTube channel, or on 13+ available for download on Roku or FireTV.

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

More Videos

In Other News

Holland Public Schools offering teachers home down payment assistance

Before You Leave, Check This Out