How to watch Michigan's 2023 State of the State Address

LANSING, Mich. — Wednesday evening, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will give her fifth State of the State Address.

She'll speak in front of a joint session at the state legislature in the House Chambers.

Whitmer has hinted at some main points in her speech, from cost-cutting measures for Michiganders, expanding opportunities and protecting fundamental rights.

Whitmer confirmed to reporters that gun violence will be one of the issues she will address, alongside broader economic concerns.

She also is expected to unveil a plan for state-provided prekindergarten education for all 4-year-olds.

Many of these plans could come to fruition as Democrats are in full control of state government for the first time since the 1980s.

Here are the details you need to know to watch her speech:

WHEN:

Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 7 p.m.

WHO:

Governor Gretchen Whitmer

Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II

Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks

Speaker of the House Joe Tate

Senate Minority Leader Aric Nesbitt

House Republican Leader Matt Hall

Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle

WHERE:

Michigan Capitol Building

HOW TO WATCH:

13onyourside.com/watch

13 On your side YouTube channel

13+, available for download on Roku or FireTV.

