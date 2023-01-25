How to watch Michigan's 2023 State of the State Address

LANSING, Mich. — Wednesday evening, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will give her fifth State of the State Address.
She'll speak in front of a joint session at the state legislature in the House Chambers.
Whitmer has hinted at some main points in her speech, from cost-cutting measures for Michiganders, expanding opportunities and protecting fundamental rights.
Whitmer confirmed to reporters that gun violence will be one of the issues she will address, alongside broader economic concerns.
She also is expected to unveil a plan for state-provided prekindergarten education for all 4-year-olds.
Many of these plans could come to fruition as Democrats are in full control of state government for the first time since the 1980s.
Here are the details you need to know to watch her speech:
WHEN:
Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 7 p.m.
WHO:
- Governor Gretchen Whitmer
- Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II
- Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks
- Speaker of the House Joe Tate
- Senate Minority Leader Aric Nesbitt
- House Republican Leader Matt Hall
- Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle
WHERE:
Michigan Capitol Building
HOW TO WATCH:
- 13onyourside.com/watch
- 13 On your side YouTube channel
- 13+, available for download on Roku or FireTV.
► You can watch the 2023 State of the State Address on 13onyourside.com/watch, on our YouTube channel, or on 13+ available for download on Roku or FireTV.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.