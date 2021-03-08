21-month-old baby found unresponsive in Van Buren County, investigators call it ‘suspicious’

Police say the child’s injuries “do not appear to be consistent with normal activities of a child.”

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — A 21-month-old child was found unresponsive at an Alemna Twp. address on Saturday, the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office reports. Investigators say the situation is suspicious.

At the scene, officers discovered the child’s babysitter performing CPR.

Deputies began life-saving measures until the child was successfully transported to the hospital. The child is still unresponsive and in critical condition.

Police say the child’s injuries “do not appear to be consistent with normal activities of a child.”

The situation is under investigation by the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.