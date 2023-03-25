21-year-old man hospitalized after Kalamazoo shooting

The suspect has not been identified.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to a Saturday afternoon shooting that left a man injured.

The incident happened at the 4200 block of Arboretum Parkway after 4:30 p.m.

First responders say they arrived on the scene and saw a 21-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. He is currently hospitalized.

Investigators say the suspect has not been identified, and their motive is unknown.

KDPS say they remain committed to effectively addressing gun violence in the community.

If you have any information, contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at (269) 337-8120 or Kalamazoo Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at www.KalamazooSilentObserver.com or the free app: P3Tips.

