21-year-old injured after being hit by car in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A woman is in stable but critical condition after being hit by a car early Friday morning, according to Kalamazoo Public Safety.

At about 2:07 a.m. Friday, officers responded to the intersection of West Michigan Avenue and Amajean Street for a report of a car hitting a pedestrian.

Upon arrival, officers found an unresponsive 21-year-old woman lying in the road.

Witnesses said the victim tried crossing West Michigan Avenue and was struck by a vehicle that was going through the intersection and had the right of way.

Police say the victim was taken to an area hospital where she is now listed in stable but critical condition.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the Operations Division at 269-337-8142 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

