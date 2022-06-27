x
22-year-old drowns while boating with friends in Montcalm Co.

A group was swimming off a boat 100 yards from shore when they couldn't locate their friend.

MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — A man drowned while swimming with friends Saturday in Crystal Lake, the Montcalm County Sheriff's Office said.

The man had been in the water off a boat that was on a sand bar, around 100 yards from the shore. Police received a call that he could not be located. 

Deputies began searching the area and found the body of the man in eight feet of water around 9:11 p.m.

He has been identified as 22-year-old Daiton Deion Vinson-Sharp of Saginaw. 

The incident remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Office.

