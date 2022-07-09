x
22-year-old hospitalized after crash in Olive Twp.

The other driver, a 50-year-old male, was treated on the scene after sustaining minor injuries.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — One woman has been hospitalized following a two-car crash in Olive Township Saturday afternoon.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened at 4:09 p.m. on US 31 at Port Sheldon Road.

A 22-year-old female from Spring Lake was driving north in a Ford Escape when she collided into a Chevrolet Suburban driven by a 50-year-old male from Rockford.

Police say the Ford Escape failed to stop for the red light and struck the Suburban. The Suburban overturned and trapped the driver inside.

The 22-year-old was hospitalized after sustaining moderate injuries while the 50-year-old was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

