23-year-old woman shot, killed inside Grand Rapids home, police say

Grand Rapids Police are investigating a shooting death that happened on Canton Street SW near S. Division Avenue Monday night.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 23-year-old woman is dead from an apparent shooting on Grand Rapids' southwest side overnight.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said they were called to investigate a shooting death that happened around 10 p.m. on Canton Street SW near S. Divison Avenue.

The victim is a 23-year-old woman. Authorities have not identified her or shared any details on a potential suspect.

Details are scarce, and authorities said the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information that can help police, you can call detectives can at 616-456-3380. You can also send an anonymous tip through Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 or www.silentobserver.org.

