24-year-old hospitalized after rollover crash in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Just before 10 p.m. Thursday, Kalamazoo Public Safety responded to a rollover crash on W. Main near Thompson Street.

The driver, a 24-year-old Kalamazoo resident lost control of her vehicle, striking a tree before rolling over.

She was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 337-8994 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.

