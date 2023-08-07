24-year-old man dead after crash involving motorcycle in Algoma Township

The driver of the motorcycle struck the Mustang and was found deceased according to KCSO.

KENT COUNTY, Mich — The Kent County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) is investigating a fatal crash which occurred Monday afternoon around 4:00.

KCSO said a motorcycle was traveling southbound of Northland Drive approaching the intersection of 13 Mile Road NE. A Ford Mustang was traveling northbound and attempting to turn westbound at the intersection.

The 24-year-old male driver of the motorcycle was from Rockford, he struck the Mustang and was found deceased according to KCSO.

The driver of the Mustang was a 75-year-old man from Rockford, he received minor injuries.

KCSO says their traffic safety unit is still investigating the cause of the crash and helmet usage.

