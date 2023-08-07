x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

24-year-old man dead after crash involving motorcycle in Algoma Township

The driver of the motorcycle struck the Mustang and was found deceased according to KCSO.
Credit: Kent County Sheriff's Office

KENT COUNTY, Mich — The Kent County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) is investigating a fatal crash which occurred Monday afternoon around 4:00.

KCSO said a motorcycle was traveling southbound of Northland Drive approaching the intersection of 13 Mile Road NE. A Ford Mustang was traveling northbound and attempting to turn westbound at the intersection.

The 24-year-old male driver of the motorcycle was from Rockford, he struck the Mustang and was found deceased according to KCSO.

The driver of the Mustang was a 75-year-old man from Rockford, he received minor injuries.

KCSO says their traffic safety unit is still investigating the cause of the crash and helmet usage.

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Watch 13 ON YOUR SIDE for free on RokuAmazon Fire TV Stick, and on your phone. 

More Videos

In Other News

Teen dragged behind car remains in coma, but making positive progress

Before You Leave, Check This Out