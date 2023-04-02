24-year-old man dead after overnight shooting in Wyoming

Wyoming Department of Public Safety identified the man as Isaia Mojica.

WYOMING, Mich. — A man has died following an overnight shooting on Sunday, according to the Wyoming Department of Public Safety.

He has been identified as 24-year-old Isaia Mojica.

The shooting happened in the 200 block of 44th Street SW. Police and fire personnel arrived at the scene around 2 a.m.

When officers arrived to the scene, they saw Mojica suffering gunshot wounds. They say he was given aid by first responders and was taken to the hospital.

He was pronounced dead shortly after.

Officers were then notified that another male suffering from gunshot wounds was dropped off at a local hospital. It is believed that this person was also injured during the shooting, but his injuries are non-life-threatening. The other occupants of the vehicle that dropped him off left immediately.

Officers say witness reports show the incident began as a physical altercation involving several people. They say the shooting began during the fight, and multiple people fired shots. A handgun was recovered at the scene.

Detectives are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wyoming Police or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

