245 new jobs, additional housing coming to southeast Michigan

With a Tier 1 auto manufacturer headed to Troy, more jobs and affordable housing will follow.

TROY, Mich. — Two projects coming to Southeast Michigan will create 245 automotive manufacturing jobs and bring more housing to the Midtown Detroit area, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Thursday.

Flex-N-Gate, a global auto supplier, is taking over AxleTech’s former 210,000 square foot facility in Troy. The company is a Tier 1, minority-owned, American manufacturer with over 30 locations in 8 countries.

The endeavor will invest $51.2 million into the surrounding community. The new Troy location was chosen over competing sites nationally and will be their 7th Michigan manufacturing center.

“The city of Troy is proud to welcome Flex-N-Gate and its employees to its new facility at 1400 Rochester Road in Troy,” said Glenn Lapin, Troy Economic Development Specialist, in a release.

“As a global Tier 1 auto supplier, Flex-N-Gate recognized the significant business advantages that come with a Troy location,” he said.

Right now, the Troy site is hiring in 12 different positions.

The addition of 245 jobs to the Troy area granted Flex-N-Gate a $1 million performance-based grant from the Michigan Business Development Program.

Along with the new jobs, more housing is on its way to the area as well. Petit Bateau, LLC plans to construct two five-story mixed-use buildings and four multi-family townhomes. The construction will span over six parcels in the Cultural Center of Midtown Detroit. In total, there will be 92 spaces available for rent, with some rentals will be set aside for individuals at or below the median income of the area.

The Midtown construction will also include city improvements like sidewalks, alley paving, curbs and a law-impact green storm water management system. The project is expected to garner a total capital investment of $30.9 million and will put a long-vacant city plot to use.

“We are working to retain and grow global companies like Flex-N-Gate who see the opportunity to grow and create good manufacturing jobs in Southeast Michigan, while supporting projects that create the vibrant communities that our workforce is able to live, work and play in,” said Josh Hundt, chief Business Development Officer and Executive Vice President at the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.

“We are proud to work with our local partners on these two projects that will help to drive economic opportunity in the region,” he said.

Flex-N-Gate is hiring immediately for their new location. For more information, visit their website here.

