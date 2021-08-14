25-year-old Comstock Park man killed in industrial accident

The loader the man had been operating tipped over, pinning him underneath, police say.

ADA, Michigan — A 25-year-old Comstock Park man was killed Saturday morning in an industrial accident in Ada Township.

Police say the incident occurred around 10:15 a.m. on Valleybrook Court NE when a loader the man was operating tipped over, pinning him underneath.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigating this incident and MiOSHA was advised.

