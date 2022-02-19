25-year-old woman in critical condition following crash in Allendale Twp.

Police say Fillmore Street is closed between 48th Ave and 52nd Ave while investigation continues.

ALLENDALE, Mich. — A 25-year-old woman is in critical condition following a crash in Allendale Township Saturday evening.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened just before 8:30 p.m. on Fillmore Street, west of 48th Avenue.

A 25-year-old Grand Rapids woman was driving on Fillmore when she crossed the centerline, striking the shoulder in the eastbound lane. She then came back across the centerline, going off the shoulder and hitting a large metal pipe along the roadway.

She was pinned inside her vehicle before being freed by Allendale Township firefighters and transported to Butterworth Hospital in critical condition.

Police say Fillmore Street is closed between 48th Ave and 52nd Ave while investigation continues. Authorities are expected to remain on scene for several hours and are asking drivers to seek an alternate route.

