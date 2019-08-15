OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A man has been missing since the end of July, and police are asking the public for help to find him.

Tien Pham, 27, went missing from the Holland area on July 26, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

He has not shown up for work nor has he contacted his family since. His family says the lack of communication is "out of the ordinary," according to the sheriff's office.

He was last seen wearing blue cargo style shorts, a white T-shirt, and carrying a tan colored backpack.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the department at 1-800-249-0911 or Silent Observer at 1877-88-SILENT.

Other stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter