28-year-old man killed after Oct. 8 crash in Grand Rapids

Authorities said the victim was trying to cross five lanes of traffic in an unlit area.

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 28-year-old Grand Rapids man is dead after being hit by a van on Knapp Street SE earlier this month.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office said Patrick James Hooyman died as a result of his injuries following the Oct. 8 crash on Knapp Street SE, east of Leffingwell Avenue NE.

Hooyman was hit by a van that was going eastbound. The sheriff's office said he was wearing dark clothing and was struck while he was trying to cross five lanes of traffic in an unlit area.

The driver of the van, a 50-year-old from Grand Rapids, and her passenger were not injured in the incident.

Knapp Street SE was closed for about three hours following the crash while crews investigated the scene and cleaned up.

