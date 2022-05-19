x
28th Street at Burlingame Avenue closed due to crash

Drivers should seek an alternate route at this time.
Credit: 13 ON YOUR SIDE
28th Street near Burlingame Avenue is closed.

WYOMING, Mich. — Both the eastbound and westbound lanes of 28th Street at Burlingame Avenue in Wyoming are closed due to a crash.

The Michigan Department of Transportation first reported the closure around 5 a.m. Thursday. Drivers should seek an alternate route at this time.

It is unclear if there are any injuries in the crash. 13 ON YOUR SIDE has a crew at the scene working to learn more information.

