28th Street at Burlingame Avenue closed due to crash

Drivers should seek an alternate route at this time.

WYOMING, Mich. — Both the eastbound and westbound lanes of 28th Street at Burlingame Avenue in Wyoming are closed due to a crash.

The Michigan Department of Transportation first reported the closure around 5 a.m. Thursday. Drivers should seek an alternate route at this time.

It is unclear if there are any injuries in the crash. 13 ON YOUR SIDE has a crew at the scene working to learn more information.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.