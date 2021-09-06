28th Street Metro Cruise announces 2021 events

A secondary site has been added this year. A parking lot of the Woodland Mall will now include food vendors, collector cars, live music and kids' entertainment.

WYOMING, Mich. — After a year off due to COVID-19, the Wyoming-Kentwood Area Chamber of Commerce announced the events for this year's 28th Street Metro Cruise.

Slated for Friday, Aug. 27 and Saturday, Aug. 28, Metro Cruise will feature 400 collector cars and include popular events held in previous years, including the Community Awards, the Miss Metro Cruise competition and the Dynamometer car testing area. Live music and food vendors will also be available.

While the main site will still be Rogers Plaza, a secondary site has been added this year. The west parking lot of the Woodland Mall will now include food vendors, collector cars, live music and kids' entertainment. With previous visitor numbers reaching 250,000, organizers are expecting higher turnout with an additional location.

"We are very excited to increase the reach and footprint of Metro Cruise,” said Bob O’Callaghan, President of the Wyoming-Kentwood Chamber of Commerce. “Our group has been researching this expansion for the past couple years, and the time is now right. This move allows us to have an official presence on the east side of 28th Street, while easing the very high attendance at the Main Event at Rogers Plaza location.”

The Main Event at Rogers Plaza will run from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Aug. 27 and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Aug. 28. The Main Event at Woodland Mall will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 28 only.

For more information and a full list of events, visit the Metro Cruise Facebook page and website.

