It's the can't-miss summer event that any classic car lover should check out!

The 15th Annual 28th Street Metro Cruise is happening Aug. 23 and Aug. 24 at Rogers Plaza in Wyoming.

The Metro Cruise is a free car cruise event along 28th Street.

You can still drive up and down 28th Street because the road is not closed or diverted for the event.

The main event is happening at Rogers Plaza, located at 972 28th St., with major attractions including the famous Collector Car Row.

There are no admission fees for the event, which features not just cars but food, face painting, a live DJ and even a beer tent.

Cruise even more details on the official Metro Cruise website.

