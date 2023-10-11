Greenville Police: 29-year-old woman jumps out of moving car, killing her

The woman's husband told authorities he was driving when she jumped from their moving vehicle. She suffered severe head trauma and died from her injuries.

GREENVILLE, Mich. — A 29-year-old Orleans woman is dead after her husband told investigators she jumped out of their moving vehicle Wednesday morning.

The Greenville Department of Public Safety said around 9:23 a.m., someone called 911 to report a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in the 800 block of Lafayette Street.

When officers made it to the area, they found the woman on the road suffering from severe head trauma. She died at the scene.

The woman's husband, a 37-year-old, told investigators he was driving when she jumped from the car as it was moving.

13 ON YOUR SIDE asked investigators for more details surrounding what happened, but the lead accident investigator is still reviewing the data and facts at this point.

