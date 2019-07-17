FREMONT, Mich. - Grab a bib and head to Fremont for all the fun -- the National Baby Food Festival is back.

Each year, the festival is held the third week of July. This year, the festivities kick off Wednesday, July 17 in downtown Fremont and will wrap up on Saturday, July 20.

There's a baby crawl, a baby food eating contest, carnival rides, food, basketball games, parades, petting zoos, main stage entertainment, a car show and more.

Fremont has a special history with baby food. Gerber, the purveyor of baby food and products, was founded in Fremont 92 years ago. The National Baby Food Festival is an ode to that.

For more information about the event, visit www.babyfoodfestival.com

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.