2nd guilty plea expected in alleged plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer

A plea on Wednesday would leave four to face trial in March and give prosecutors a second insider who could be a key witness.
Credit: AP
FILE - In a photo provided by the Kent County Sheriff, Kaleb Franks is shown in a booking photo. Franks, charged in an alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has agreed to plead guilty, according to documents filed Monday, Jan. 7, 2022, leaving four people to face trial in March. Franks said he willfully conspired with five other men to kidnap the Democratic governor before FBI agents stepped in and arrested the group in October 2020. The government said they wanted to kidnap Whitmer because of their disgust over COVID-19 restrictions. (Kent County Sheriff via AP File)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A second man charged in an alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to plead guilty.

A plea on Wednesday would leave four to face trial in March and give prosecutors a second insider who could be a key witness. Kaleb Franks in a document filed Monday said he would join Ty Garbin as the second person to admit guilt in the scheme to kidnap the Democratic governor. 

FBI agents stepped in and arrested the group in October 2020. The government said six men wanted to kidnap Whitmer because of their disgust over COVID-19 restrictions. 

The plot included outdoor training with firearms in Wisconsin and Michigan and scouting Whitmer’s second home in northern Michigan.

