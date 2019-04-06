GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The City of Grand Rapids' search for a new police chief may be coming to an end.

City Manager Mark Washington announced Tuesday morning that three finalists have been chosen in the search. They are Lansing Police Chief Michael Yankowski, retired Pittsburgh Assistant Police Chief Larry Scirotto and Grand Rapids Deputy Police Chief Eric Payne.

The community is invited to meet the three finalist in a forum on Thursday, June 13 from 6:30 until 8:30 p.m. at Cesar E. Chavez Elementary School, located at 1205 Grandville Ave. SW.

RELATED: Interim Chief named to Grand Rapids Police Department

RELATED: Grand Rapids Police Chief David Rahinsky to retire, ending 32-year career

The finalist are expected to make brief remarks and answer questions from attendees or those watching a livestream on the city's Facebook. Questions may also be submitted here or via social media using the hashtag #grchiefsearch.

The finalists will participate in a series of closed interviews before meeting with Washington on June 14. Washington will announce his selection by the end of June.

In a release from the city, the following candidate summaries were provided:

Michael Yankowski is a 25-year veteran of the Lansing Police Department, serving as chief since 2013. He leads 248 sworn and non-sworn personnel. Yankowski has focused the department’s efforts in several areas: building trust with the community, recruiting and hiring diverse employees, reducing violent crime, increasing training and officer wellness, and strengthening policy and accountability. He also helped develop policing strategies that addressed marijuana dispensary safety issues. Before becoming chief, he was a police captain responsible for the patrol division and 150 personnel. He also worked in Internal Affairs and as a patrol watch commander, canine handler and supervisor, and street supervisor.

Larry Scirotto served with the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police for 23 years, becoming its youngest assistant chief. Before that, he was commander of Zone 3 – Pittsburgh’s most known entertainment district – and then led the Major Crimes Division. He later led the department’s Professional Standards Branch and was responsible for internal affairs, training education, officer wellness and safety, and policy oversight. He oversaw the department’s policy implementation efforts related to the national initiative for building community trust and justice. The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police has an authorized staff of 950 sworn officers.

Eric Payne has served the Grand Rapids Police Department for 33 years. As deputy chief of operations, he leads the Patrol Division, Special Response Team, Traffic Unit, Office of Special Events and Canine Unit. He oversee a team of five captains, eight lieutenants, 23 sergeants and 159 officers. Payne previously served as captain of the Investigative Division, which includes the Detective, Vice and Forensic Services units. He also was captain of the South Service Area and the department’s crisis negotiation team as well as administrative lieutenant of the South Service Area and patrol watch commander. He supervised the major case, combined auto theft, burglary and general case teams. The department has 297 sworn officers.

RELATED: Grand Rapids hires outside agency to conduct search for police chief

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.